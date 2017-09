Jan 22 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc

* Hammerson to acquire Grand Central, Birmingham

* Has exchanged contracts with Birmingham City Council to acquire the new Grand Central shopping centre in Birmingham for £335 million

* Also in advanced discussions with an existing joint venture partner on other assets about entering into a 50:50 joint venture for the future ownership of Grand Central Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)