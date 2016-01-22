FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DSV closes acquisition of UTi Worldwide
#Market News
January 22, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DSV closes acquisition of UTi Worldwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - DSV :

* Says has today closed previously announced agreement to acquire UTi Worldwide

* Says as previously announced, enterprise value of transaction is approximately $1.35 billion.

* Says the transaction is expected to be EPS accretive in year two after closing, and in the long term it is expected that operating margins of the combined entity can be lifted towards DSV’s existing levels within the respective business segments.  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

