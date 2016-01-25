FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ophir welcomes Schlumberger into Fortuna FLNG project
#Market News
January 25, 2016 / 7:14 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ophir welcomes Schlumberger into Fortuna FLNG project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Ophir Energy Plc

* Heads of Terms signed for an upstream partner in Fortuna FLNG project, Equatorial Guinea

* Ophir and Schlumberger will now work towards signing a definitive agreement, which is expected to be signed in 2Q 2016

* Ophir’s 2015 operating cash flow from producing assets and capex remain broadly in line with previous guidance

* Capital expenditure in 2015 was approximately $250 million on a full year proforma basis.

* Signed a non-binding heads of terms agreement with Schlumberger where Schlumberger will receive a 40% interest in Fortuna FLNG

* Production for 2015 averaged 13,000 boepd on a full year proforma basis

* Ophir’s 2016 production guidance is 10,500 boepd to 11,500 boepd

* Ophir’s 2016 capital expenditure is expected to be between $175 million and $225 million.

* Ophir’s total production base has a post-tax operating cashflow breakeven price of approximately $15 per boe. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:


