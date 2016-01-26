FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gerry Weber FY 2014/2015 revenue up 8.1 pct to EUR 920 mln
January 26, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gerry Weber FY 2014/2015 revenue up 8.1 pct to EUR 920 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gerry Weber International AG :

* Group sales revenues climb approximately 8.1 pct to 920 million euros ($998.66 million) in 2014/15

* FY 2014/2015 EBITDA dropped from 134.2 million euros in previous year to 115 million euros

* FY EBIT of 79 million euros and EBIT margin of approximately 8.6 pct

* Reduction in group’s EBIT primarily attributable to decline in high-margin wholesale revenues and Gerry Weber core retail segment’s lower like-for-like sales

* FY revenue rose 8.1 percent to 920 million euros

* Hallhuber makes positive contribution to group result

* Managing board has decided to launch a programme to realign Gerry Weber Group

* Program launched against background of unsatisfactory business performance of past months and continued challenging market environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
