Jan 26 (Reuters) - Greencore Group Plc

* Remain confident in our ability to deliver performance in line with market expectations

* Quarterly revenue 356 million stg

* Revenue of £356.0m in 13 weeks to 25 december 2015, an increase of 7.2% on prior year on a reported basis and of 6.8% in constant currency