BRIEF-Recipharm raises 276 mln SEK in directed issue of 2.25 mln shares
January 26, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Recipharm raises 276 mln SEK in directed issue of 2.25 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Recipharm Publ Ab says:

* Recipharm has, based on the authorization granted by Recipharm’s Annual General Meeting on 7 May, 2015, resolved to carry out a direct share issue of 2,250,000 Class B shares at subscription price of SEK 122.50 per share

* The subscription price represents a discount of approximately 0.2 per cent compared to one week volume weighted average price prior to the Board of Directors’ resolution, and a discount of approximately 0.8 per cent compared to the closing price on 25 January

* Subscribers in the Issue are a few well known institutional investors

* Recipharm publ ab says issue entails a dilution of approximately 4.7 per cent of capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
