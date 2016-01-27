FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Volvo says moves to brand-based organisation
January 27, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Volvo says moves to brand-based organisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Volvo Ab

* Says is introducing a brand-based organization with clearer commercial accountability for group’s various truck brand

* Changes to Volvo’s group executive board and truck organization with clearer commercial accountability

* Says four separate units will be created: Volvo Trucks, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks and Mack Trucks, each with profit and loss responsibility for their respective business

* Says organizational changes will not have any planned effect on the number of employees in the Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

