BRIEF-Volvo says moves to brand-based organisation

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Volvo Ab

* Says is introducing a brand-based organization with clearer commercial accountability for group’s various truck brand

* Changes to Volvo’s group executive board and truck organization with clearer commercial accountability

* Says four separate units will be created: Volvo Trucks, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks and Mack Trucks, each with profit and loss responsibility for their respective business

* Says organizational changes will not have any planned effect on the number of employees in the Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: