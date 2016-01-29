FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tullett Prebon says full-year revenue up 13 pct
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2016 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tullett Prebon says full-year revenue up 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon Plc :

* In last two months of 2015 market activity in some traditional interdealer product areas was higher versus year ago

* Increased level of activity experienced throughout year in oil and related products markets has continued

* Sees 2015 full year underlying operating profit margin higher than previously indicated, at around 13.5 pct

* Revenue in two months of November and December of £125m was 14 pct higher

* Full year revenue of £796m in 2015 was 13 pct higher than £704m reported for 2014

* Sees cost of headcount reduction actions taken in 2015 to be around £25m; will be charged as exceptional item in 2015 accounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.