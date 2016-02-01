FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DIC Asset FY FFO up at 49 mln euros
February 1, 2016 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DIC Asset FY FFO up at 49 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - DIC Asset AG :

* Achieves 2015 targets as planned - real estate platform to be prominently repositioned in the third-party business

* Gross rental income came to c. 136 million euros ($147.70 million) by end of financial year (2014: 147.5 million euros)

* Year-end sales total of c. 220 million euros, thereby exceeding latest forecast (no less than 180 million euros) by more than 20 percent

* 49 million euros in FFO in FY 2015, up from 47.9 million euros in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

