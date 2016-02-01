BRIEF-Scout24 says Autoscout24 Nederland acquires European Autotrader B.V.

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Scout24 AG :

* Autoscout24 Nederland B.V. acquires European Autotrader B.V. from Sanoma Media Netherlands B.V.

* Agreed purchase price amounts to 27.7 million euros ($30.10 million) and is fully paid in cash

* Expects leverage ratio of ordinary EBITDA to net debt to remain below 4.0:1 after completion of transaction

* Transaction is expected to be neutral with regards to ordinary operating EBITDA margin of segment Autoscout24 in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)