BRIEF-Aker Solutions wins two NOK 1-3 BLN MMO contracts from ConocoPhillips

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Aker Solutions Asa :

* Awarded two mmo contracts from ConocoPhillips in Norway

* Says contract value depends on how much maintenance and modifications work is undertaken over next five years and could range between nok 1 billion and nok 3 billion in that period

* The company received a framework agreement for a fixed period of five years to become ConocoPhillips’ main supplier of maintenance and modifications work offshore Norway

* The agreement may be extended by up to three years and covers work on all installations at the Ekofisk and Eldfisk fields offshore Norway, starting in February

* Says was also one of three companies awarded a contract to compete for work on large, complex modifications projects at these field

* Says work on both contracts will be managed and executed by Aker Solutions’ MMO unit in Stavanger and fabrication yard in Egersund

* Says the agreements will also provide work for offshore employees Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)