Feb 2 (Reuters) - BayWa AG :

* Acquires majority stake in TFC Holland B.V.

* Has signed a purchase agreement on Feb. 1, 2016 to acquire 68.4 percent of shares in TFC Holland B.V.

* Purchase price of 28.7 million euros ($31.27 million) has been agreed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9177 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)