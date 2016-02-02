BRIEF-Nemetschek Q4 operating profit up 12 pct

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nemetschek AG

* Nemetschek Group with preliminary figures for 2015: record figures for revenue and EBITDA

* FY EBITDA 69.5 million eur

* FY revenue rose 30.6 percent to 285.3 million eur

* Forecast adjusted upwards and again exceeded for financial year 2015

* FY EBITDA rises to eur 69.5 million, EBITDA margin at 24.4 pct

* in Q4, EBITDA rose to eur 20.1 million (previous year: eur 18.0 million), which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 25.3 pct