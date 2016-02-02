FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nemetschek Q4 operating profit up 12 pct
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
February 2, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nemetschek Q4 operating profit up 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nemetschek AG

* Nemetschek Group with preliminary figures for 2015: record figures for revenue and EBITDA

* FY EBITDA 69.5 million eur

* FY revenue rose 30.6 percent to 285.3 million eur

* Forecast adjusted upwards and again exceeded for financial year 2015

* revenue grows by 30.6% to reach new top mark of eur 285.3 million

* FY EBITDA rises to eur 69.5 million, EBITDA margin at 24.4 pct

* in Q4, EBITDA rose to eur 20.1 million (previous year: eur 18.0 million), which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 25.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.