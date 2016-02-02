FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tullett Prebon says U.S. DoJ seeks more information on ICAP deal
February 2, 2016 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tullett Prebon says U.S. DoJ seeks more information on ICAP deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon Plc :

* Statement re acquisition

* Update on proposed acquisition of ICAP’s global hybrid voice broking and information business

* Department of Justice ( “DOJ”) in connection with transaction.

* Received a request for additional information and documentary material from DOJ in connection with transaction

* understands that DOJ’s review is focused on proposed post completion shareholding and governance arrangements between Tullett Prebon and ICAP Newco

* Effect of second request is to extend waiting period imposed by Hart-Scott-Rodino Act until 30 days after Tullett Prebon and ICAP have substantially complied

* Intends to respond to request from DOJ as quickly as practicable and to continue to work cooperatively with DOJ

* Continues to anticipate that transaction will close in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
