February 2, 2016 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Addnode buys software company 5D System

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Addnode Group AB :

* Acquires software company 5D System

* 5D System had turnover of 21 million Swedish crowns ($2.5 million) for split financial year 2014/15 and operating profit of 4.0 million crowns

* Acquisition is paid in cash and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Addnode Group’s earnings per share

* 5D System (5D Systemkonsult AB) is a Swedish software provider of property management systems to the public and private sectors Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5282 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

