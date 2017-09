Feb 2 (Reuters) - Babcock International

* Ascent joint venture contract award

* Award of a 1.1 billion stg contract to deliver fixed wing element of UK military flying training system to Ascent Flight Training Ltd

* aircrew training will take place at several military sites and comprises delivery of three aircraft types, together with provision of instruction, infrastructure and full life support through to 2033 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [BAB.L LMT.N]