Feb 3 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Divests the properties Valfisken 1 in Kalmar, Pipdånen 5 and 6 in Visby as well as Magneten 4 in Motala

* Total sales price amounts to 207 million Swedish crowns ($24.1 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5768 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)