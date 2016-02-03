FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Foxtons says full-year 2015 earnings will be roughly flat 
February 3, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Foxtons says full-year 2015 earnings will be roughly flat 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Foxtons Group Plc

* Fy revenue rose 4 percent to 150 million stg

* group turnover was up 4% to £150m

* foxtons sales volumes increased by 4%

* mix within lettings shifted towards renewals with a record number of tenants extending their tenancies

* performance in second half of year was particularly encouraging with group adjusted ebitda 2 growing substantially from first half

* full year ebitda expected to be in line with last year (2014: £46.2m) and margins remaining over 30%.

* company enters 2016 with an encouraging sales pipeline, a strong lettings book and a proven strategy for further growth through organic branch expansion. Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
