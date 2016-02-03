BRIEF-IAG says British Airways to resume direct flights to Tehran from July 14

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Intl Con Airline Grp

* IAG January 2016 group traffic statistics

* Group traffic in January, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 11.9 per cent versus January 2015

* Group premium traffic for month of January increased by 2.1 per cent on a pro-forma basis

* Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 9.4 per cent (up 3.1 per cent on a pro-forma basis).

* British Airways announced today that it will resume direct flights to tehran on July 14

* Route will launch as a six-per-week service before moving to daily flights from winter 2016

* Service from Heathrow terminal 5 will be operated by a four-class boeing 777

