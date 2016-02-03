FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brain AG sets IPO price at 9 euros per share
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 3, 2016 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Brain AG sets IPO price at 9 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brain AG says

* Sets ipo price at 9 euros per share

* Total of 3,608,054 shares were placed in context of offering. Thereof 3,500,000 shares result from a capital increase

* Total placement volume amounts to approximately 32.5 million euros, from which company will receive gross proceeds of 31.5 million euros

* Percentage of new shareholders in company’s share capital will at least be 21.3% post IPO

* Trading on the regulated market expected to start on 9 February 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

