Feb 4 (Reuters) - Cargotec Oyj :

* Says Kalmar delivers 27 straddle carriers to Maher Terminals LLC in Elizabeth, New Jersey, USA

* Order has been booked into Cargotec’s 2015 Q3 order intake and deliveries are expected to be completed during spring 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)