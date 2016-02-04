FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Global PVQ: sum set in insolvency proceedings to be reduced by EUR 9.2 mln
February 4, 2016 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Global PVQ: sum set in insolvency proceedings to be reduced by EUR 9.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Global PVQ SE :

* Further developments in the insolvency proceedings after the creditors meeting (final meeting) of Aug. 27, 2015

* Sum set on Aug. 27, 2015 for payments to preferential creditors has to be reduced by 9.2 million euros ($223,180) due to new developments

* Final result of proceedings and expected final insolvency dividend still depend on various factors, which are not yet certain

* Regional court of Dessau-Rosslau has dismissed an appeal by a creditor within legal disputes regarding an insolvency claim of approx. 161 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

