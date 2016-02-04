BRIEF-msg life increases profit forecast for 2016

Feb 4 (Reuters) - msg life AG :

* Increases profit forecast for 2016

* Sees operating EBITDA in range of 10.0 million euros to 12.0 million euros ($11.18 million - $13.42 million) in 2016 financial year (up from previous forecast of 8.5 million to 10.5 million euros)

* Is not anticipating any material extraordinary items in current financial year, 2016, and is therefore also forecasting EBITDA of 10.0 million to 12.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)