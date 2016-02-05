FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Just Eat buys four businesses for 125 mln eur
February 5, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Just Eat buys four businesses for 125 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc

* Has agreed the acquisition of four businesses from Rocket Internet and foodpanda for 125.0 million eur in aggregate (£94.7 million)

* To be funded from existing cash resources

* The businesses acquired are online takeaway food businesses trading in Spain (La Nevera Roja), Italy (PizzaBo/hellofood Italy), Brazil (hellofood Brazil) and Mexico (hellofood Mexico)

* Acquisition of the businesses in Italy, Brazil and Mexico will complete today

* The acquisition of the Spanish business is subject to regulatory approval from the local competition authority, the Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia, and it is anticipated that it should complete by the end of Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

