BRIEF-Just Eat buys four businesses for 125 mln eur

* Has agreed the acquisition of four businesses from Rocket Internet and foodpanda for 125.0 million eur in aggregate (£94.7 million)

* To be funded from existing cash resources

* The businesses acquired are online takeaway food businesses trading in Spain (La Nevera Roja), Italy (PizzaBo/hellofood Italy), Brazil (hellofood Brazil) and Mexico (hellofood Mexico)

* Acquisition of the businesses in Italy, Brazil and Mexico will complete today

* The acquisition of the Spanish business is subject to regulatory approval from the local competition authority, the Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia, and it is anticipated that it should complete by the end of Q2 2016