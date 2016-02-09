FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Builder Redrow sees H1 profit rise as it builds more homes
#Financials
February 9, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Builder Redrow sees H1 profit rise as it builds more homes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Redrow Plc

* Interim dividend 4 pence per share

* legal completions rose 18% to 2178 (2015: 1850), with help to buy continuing to support demand

* as a result of this strong performance, whilst we continue to invest in growing business, we have also doubled interim dividend to 4p per share.

* we ended first half with a record order book up 51% on this time last year

* H1 pretax profit 104 million stg

* earnings per share up 15% to 22.9p

* gross margin rose to 24.2% (2015: 22.3%)

* group revenue rose 8% to a half year record of £603m

* homes revenue increased 14% to a half year record of £584m driven by an 18% increase in legal completions Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
