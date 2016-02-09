FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hofseth Biocare: new study shows ProGo significantly reduces BMI
February 9, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hofseth Biocare: new study shows ProGo significantly reduces BMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* Says new study shows ProGo significantly reduces BMI

* Study shows that a daily dietary intake of 16 g of HBCs salmon protein hydrolysate powder for 42 days, statistically significantly reduced Body Mass Index by 5.6 pct in overweight subjects, in comparison with whey protein isolate as a placebo-control

* Says the company’s new study on the effects of HBCs salmon protein ProGo has been accepted for publication in the Journal of Obesity & Weight Loss Therapy in USA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

