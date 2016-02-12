FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Monitise H1 revenue 33.4 million stg versus 42.4 million stg
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 12, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Monitise H1 revenue 33.4 million stg versus 42.4 million stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc

* H1 EBITDA loss -20.2 million stg versus -30.8 million stg loss year ago

* Decisive action on costs has been taken and a further material reduction in total costs is expected in h2 fy 2016

* Total costs of 53.6 mln stg in H1 FY 2016 (H1 FY 2015: 69.4 mln stg) projected to reduce by approximately 3 mln stg per month in second half

* Gross cash at 31 December 2015 of 53.4 mln stg and prospective EBITDA positive trading for H2 FY 2016 means business is sufficiently well funded to meet its future plans

* A non-cash impairment charge in relation to non-cloud intangible assets of 166.8 mln stg was made

* During period exceptional costs of 8.4 mln stg have been recognised as part of business restructuring

* Offsetting exceptional credits of 7.4 mln stg have been recognised, including 5 mln stg following a restructuring of customer contracts

* H1 revenue 33.4 million stg versus 42.4 million stg year ago

* Half yearly report

* H1 FY 2016 revenue of 33.4 mln stg (H1 FY 2015: 42.4 mln stg), with revenue in second half anticipated to be broadly similar

* EBITDA losses reduced to 20.2 mln stg (H1 FY 2015: 30.8 mln stg loss), with existing businesses generating positive EBITDA going forward

* Monitise is projecting H2 FY 2016 to be EBITDA positive

* Continue to evaluate all assets within Monitise group to ensure they remain core to our proposition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.