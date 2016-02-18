FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rexam full-year sales from cont ops rise
February 18, 2016 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rexam full-year sales from cont ops rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Rexam Plc :

* FY sales from cont ops 3.925 bln stg vs 3.832 bln stg yr ago

* Beverage can volumes including uac up 4 pct (2 pct organic)

* Underlying operating profit flat at constant currency, including UAC

* Underlying earnings per share up 5 pct

* Final dividend declared as a second interim dividend of 11.9p, taking total to 17.7p in line with 2014, consistent with terms of Ball offer

* Total dividend 17.7 pence per share

* Recommended offer by ball corporation progressing with completion expected towards end of h1 2016

* Looking ahead, environment remains challenging but we continue to expect low single digit growth in global can volumes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

