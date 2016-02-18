BRIEF-Lancashire full-year pretax profit falls

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Lancashire Holdings Ltd

* Growth in fully converted book value per share, adjusted for dividends and excluding warrant exercises, of 3.5 pct in q4 2015 and 13.5 pct in 2015

* Including warrant exercises of 3.5 pct in Q4 2015 and 10.9 pct in 2015

* Combined ratio of 67.1 pct in Q4 2015, 72.1 pct in 2015

* Final ordinary dividend of $0.10 per common share

* Fully converted book value per share of $6.07 as at 31 December 2015

* Our outlook for 2016 remains to be a continuation of current market trends, with more pricing pressure, albeit at a slower rate

* Energy gross premiums written decreased by 51.3 pct for Q4 of 2015 compared to same period in 2014 and decreased by 53.2 pct in 2015 compared to 2014

* Special dividends per common share $0.95 vs $1.70

* Final div 0.10 USD/shr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)