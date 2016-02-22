FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Progress Werk Oberkirch FY 2015 revenue up at EUR 404.6 mln
February 22, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Progress Werk Oberkirch FY 2015 revenue up at EUR 404.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :

* Fiscal year 2015: revenue forecast achieved; clearly surpassed forecast for EBIT before currency effects

* Revenues for 2015 fiscal year amounted to 404.6 million euros ($449.75 million) (p/y: 381.1 million euros)

* FY EBIT reached 21.0 million euros before currency effects (p/y: 15.1 million euros)

* For 2016 forecast revenue of roughly 410 million euros and EBIT of 20 million euros

* 2016 revenue and EBIT forecasts are based on hedged exchange rates as per end of 2015

* Significant level of new business expected again in 2016

* FY net income reached 7.5 million euros (p/y: 7.3 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8996 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

