BRIEF-Builder Bovis sees further growth ahead as 2015 profits rise

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group Plc

* Fy pretax profit rose 20 percent to 160.1 million stg

* Fy revenue rose 17 percent to 946.5 million stg

* Final dividend 26.3 penceper share

* assuming market conditions remain stable we are confident in our ability to improve return on capital employed further in 2016.

* number of legal completions 3,934 up 8 percent

* Total dividend up 14 percent to 40 penceper share

* board is recommending a full year dividend of 40 pence, an increase of 14%,

* growth to continue during current positive housing market conditions Further company coverage: (Costas Pitas)