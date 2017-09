Feb 22 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa

* Says labour union Unio and Storebrand sign banking agreement

* Says offers members of Unio’s affiliates home loans in Storebrand

* Says the agreement will include 11 of Unio’s 12 national affiliates with a potential to reach of 230,000 members. The agreement comes into force on March 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: