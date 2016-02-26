FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ElringKlinger profit hit by charges at original equipment ops
February 26, 2016 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ElringKlinger profit hit by charges at original equipment ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - ElringKlinger AG

* 2015 revenue improves by 14 % to eur 1,507 million, organically by 6 %

* 2015 Clean EBIT before purchase price allocation totals eur 140 million

* 2015 clean EBIT includes exceptional charges of eur 34 million due to capacity bottlenecks in original equipment segment

* Q4 sales revenue up by 14% to eur 390 million

* Q4 clean EBIT before purchase price allocation at eur 27 million

* Measures initiated to address high level of capacity utilization at original equipment segment are already having a visibly positive effect

* To publish outlook for current financial year on March 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

