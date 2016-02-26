BRIEF-Mycronic receives order for a replacement mask writer

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mycronic Publ Ab

* Mycronic, has received another order for a mask writer, built on the Prexision platform, replacing an older system for manufacturing of display photomasks.

* The system is scheduled to be delivered to a customer in Asia during the second quarter, 2017.

* The price level for a replacement mask writer built on the Prexision platform is normally in the range of USD 12-16 million depending on the configuration and type of system traded in. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)