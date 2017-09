Feb 26 (Reuters) - Rightmove Plc :

* Final dividend 27 pence per share

* Fy underlying operating profit rose 16 percent to 144.3 million stg

* Total dividend 43 penceper share

* Fy revenue up 15 to £192.1m (2014: £167.0m)