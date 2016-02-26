FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-William Hill says full-year revenue down 1 pct
#Casinos & Gaming
February 26, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-William Hill says full-year revenue down 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc :

* FY group operating profit of 291.4 mln stg, up 2 pct excluding about 87 mln stg of additional UK gambling duties

* FY revenue fell 1 percent to 1.591 billion stg

* Final dividend 8.4 pence per share

* FY net debt for covenant purposes reduced to 488.2 mln stg (2014: 602.8 mln stg)

* Dividend policy changed to increase payout ratio to around 50 pct of adjusted earnings

* Share buyback of 200 mln stg announced, to be completed over next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

