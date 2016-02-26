FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-adesso Q4 EBITDA up at 4.6 mln euros
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 26, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-adesso Q4 EBITDA up at 4.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Adesso AG :

* Sales of 56.2 million euros ($61.91 million) and EBITDA of 4.6 million euros (previous year: 2.8 million euros) for Q4 of 2015

* FY EBITDA-margin is 7.2 pct after 6.2 pct in previous year

* Announces increased FY 2015 operating earnings of a new record high of 14.2 million euros - already raised guidance outperformed

* FY sales 2015 reached 196.4 million euros, EBITDA amounts to 14.2 million euros (previous year: 9.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9078 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.