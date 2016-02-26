FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marine Harvest upholds Grieg Seafood exposure
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 26, 2016 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Marine Harvest upholds Grieg Seafood exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest MHG.OL> said:

* At expiration of the existing forward agreements to buy 28.83 million shares in Grieg Seafood on Feb. 26, Marine Harvest entered into a new set of forward agreements to purchase the same number of shares, with expiration May 27 at NOK 22 per share

* following the transactions, Marine Harvest has exposure to the same number of shares as previously announced, constituting 25.82% of the share capital in Grieg Seafood Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
