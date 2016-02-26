BRIEF-wige Media decides capital increase

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Wige Media AG :

* Decides capital increase

* Subscription price was fixed at 1.70 euros for each new stock

* Gross issuing proceeds of up to around 3.3 million euros ($3.61 million) envisaged

* Capital stock is to be raised by up to 1,974,206.00 euros against cash contribution through issuing up to 1,974,206 new no-par value bearer stocks

* Use of funds earmarked for digitalization and internationalization