February 26, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-wige Media decides capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Wige Media AG :

* Decides capital increase

* Subscription price was fixed at 1.70 euros for each new stock

* Gross issuing proceeds of up to around 3.3 million euros ($3.61 million) envisaged

* Capital stock is to be raised by up to 1,974,206.00 euros against cash contribution through issuing up to 1,974,206 new no-par value bearer stocks

* Use of funds earmarked for digitalization and internationalization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9153 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
