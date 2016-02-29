FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MBB FY 2015 EBITDA up at EUR 24.8 mln
February 29, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MBB FY 2015 EBITDA up at EUR 24.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - MBB SE :

* Revenue and earnings in 2015 above forecast; considerable growth in 2016

* Dividend increases to 0.59 euros per share

* Forecast 2016: 300 million euros in revenue and 2.00 euros eps

* 252.8 million euros ($277 million)record revenue in 2015 and EPS of 1.78 euros above forecast

* FY consolidated earnings stood at 11.7 million euros(previous year 13.2 million euros)

* FY EBITDA also marks a new record with 24.8 million euros(23.0 million euros before) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

