BRIEF-MBB FY 2015 EBITDA up at EUR 24.8 mln

Feb 29 (Reuters) - MBB SE :

* Revenue and earnings in 2015 above forecast; considerable growth in 2016

* Dividend increases to 0.59 euros per share

* Forecast 2016: 300 million euros in revenue and 2.00 euros eps

* 252.8 million euros ($277 million)record revenue in 2015 and EPS of 1.78 euros above forecast

* FY consolidated earnings stood at 11.7 million euros(previous year 13.2 million euros)

* FY EBITDA also marks a new record with 24.8 million euros(23.0 million euros before)