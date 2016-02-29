BRIEF-Hiscox FY pretax profit falls 6.5 pct

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd :
* Fy pretax profit 216.1 million stg versus 231.1 million stg year ago
* Total dividend 40 penceper share
* Strong premium growth of 10.7% from across group, with retail businesses now generating 50% of income.
* Each division delivered good profits through careful risk selection, growth in profitable niches and an absence of natural catastrophes
* Hiscox London market continues to grow profitably, benefiting from new teams in complementary specialty lines
* Hiscox re performing well with kiskadee investment managers’ aum on track to reach us$1 billion in 2016 after its second year of operation.
* A second interim dividend of 32.0p per share comprised of a special dividend of 16.0p and a final dividend equivalent of 16.0p, bringing year’s total distribution to 40.0p
* Going forward group will retain a greater proportion of earnings to fund growth opportunities we see
* Our attritional claims were broadly in line with past years
* Explosions in Tianjin in China, tornado and freeze-related claims in US, floods in UK and mining related collapses in South America. In total these cost us a modest £25.1 million
* Reserve releases of £205.9 million were up from £172.2 million last year