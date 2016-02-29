FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Isra Vision Q1 revenue up 9 pct at EUR 26.0 mln
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
February 29, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Isra Vision Q1 revenue up 9 pct at EUR 26.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Isra Vision AG :

* Starts into the new financial year with positive order flow; again a quarter of profitable growth

* Q1 revenue plus of 9 pct to 26.0 million euros ($28 million)(Q1 14/15: 23.8 million euros)

* Q1 EBT growth of 14 pct to 5.0 million euros (Q1 14/15: 4.4 million euros)

* Q1-end order backlog over 85 million euros gross (PY: approx. 65 million euros gross)

* Outlook FY 2015/2016: further profitable growth as forecasted

* Outlook FY 2015/16: in terms of earnings, a further optimization of margins is anticipated, while at least maintaining current high level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.