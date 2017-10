Feb 29 (Reuters) - Datagroup AG :

* Datagroup with strong revenue growth and top ranking in customer satisfaction

* Q1 revenues up 7 pct to 41.6 million euros ($45.23 million)

* EBITDA slightly lower in Q1, totalling 2.5 million euros (previous year 3.1 million euros, -20 pct)

* Q1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 907,000 euros were also lower yoy (previous year 1.65 million euros, -45 pct)