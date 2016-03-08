FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Close Brothers says H1 adjusted operating profit up 2 pct
March 8, 2016 / 7:22 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Close Brothers says H1 adjusted operating profit up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc

* Interim dividend up 6 percent to 19 penceper share

* H1 adjusted operating profit up 2 pct to 111.2 mln stg and adjusted basic earnings per share up 5 pct to 61.1p

* Banking division continued to deliver growth with 4.0 pct loan book growth in first half to 6.0 bln stg

* Dividend per share up 6 pct to 19.0 pence, in line with our progressive dividend policy

* Continue to expect a satisfactory performance for current year.

* H1 return on opening equity of 17.9 pct and common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.6 pct

* H1 adjusted operating profit rose 2 percent to 111.2 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
