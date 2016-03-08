BRIEF-John Menzies says FY pretax profit fell to 18.2 mln stg

March 8 (Reuters) - John Menzies Plc

* Final dividend 11.8 penceper share

* Fy turnover was £1,993.3m (2014: £1,999.9m)

* Fy underlying profit before tax fell to £38.2m (2014: £44.6m) as a result of decline in profitability in aviation division.

* Final dividend of 11.8p per share

* Profile of recent new business wins and our improving pipeline in aviation indicates a greater second half weighting than usual

* Fy pretax profit 18.2 million stg versus 25.7 million stg year ago

* Fy revenue rose 1 percent to 2.029 billion stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: