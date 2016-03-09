BRIEF-Hotel Chocolat eyes listing on London's AIM

March 9 (Reuters) -

* Premium British Chocolatier and retailer Hotel Chocolat announces its intention to seek admission of its shares to trading on AIM

* expected aggregate placing proceeds of approximately £50 million from issue of new shares by company and sale of existing shares by certain selling shareholders

* net proceeds receivable by company pursuant to placing will be used to accelerate group’s growth strategy

* Admission expected to occur in Q2 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)