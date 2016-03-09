FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gaming Innovation Group acquires Dutch affiliate network assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Says has agreed to acquire the affiliate assets from the Dutch based affiliate network company Delta Markets B.V.

* The assets are expected to contribute with revenues of minimum 2 million euros ($2.19 million) to Innovation Labs the next 12 months

* GIG will pay a consideration of 4.2 million euros for Delta Markets, whereof 30 pct will be settled with 4,336,314 new GIG shares

* Acquisition includes recurring revenues from the existing portfolio of affiliate accounts with partnering operators, and the affiliate assets has generated a revenue of around 125,000 euros per month so far in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9113 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

