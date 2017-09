March 9 (Reuters) - Trelleborg :

* Says acquires Dutch anti-vibration engineering company Loggers Rubbertechniek

* Says sales of bought company amounted to approximately sek 110 mln in 2015

* Says acquisition strengthens Trelleborg's antivibration operation within marine applications in Europe