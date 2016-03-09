FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Immofinanz says to sell 10 pct stake in Buwog
March 9, 2016 / 5:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Immofinanz says to sell 10 pct stake in Buwog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Immofinanz AG :

* Announces intention to sell 10 million shares in Buwog AG by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

* Placing shares represent approximately 10 pct of company’s issued share capital

* Proceeds of placement will be used to optimize overall cost of debt of Immofinanz via repayment of corporate loans to involved investment banks

* Barclays Bank plc, Deutsche Bank AG and J.P. Morgan Securities plc have been appointed as global coordinators and joint bookrunners for placement

* The placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors, which will be launched immediately following this announcement Further company coverage:

