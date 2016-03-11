FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norwegian Property to sell Hovfaret 11 in Oslo to Ragde Eiendom AS
#Financials
March 11, 2016 / 6:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Property to sell Hovfaret 11 in Oslo to Ragde Eiendom AS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Entered into an agreement to sell Hovfaret 11 in Oslo to Ragde Eiendom AS

* Transaction has same structure as sale of neighbour property Nedre Skøyen Vei 24-26 to Veidekke Eiendom AS, which was entered into in Sept. 2015

* Agreed property value in transaction is 79 million Norwegian crowns ($9.3 million), of which 5 million crowns as a deposit is due for payment in March 2016

* Annual rental revenues (2016) are 13.2 million crowns  Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4879 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
